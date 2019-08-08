SHARONVILLE, Ohio -- A pastor, who is considered “a prophet of God as the pastor of his church,” is accused of having a juvenile perform oral sex on him as he used “bible scripture and prayers to cleanse her,” according to an affidavit.

Cesar A. Guerrero, a pastor at Misión Cristiana El Calvario, told a girl she needed to be cleansed from being molested as a child, court documents say.

“He used this information to influence a juvenile into believing that the word of God said that she needed to be cleansed from being molested as a child,” the affidavit says.

Guerrero told the girl to meet him at his office in the church on July 30, and he had her perform oral sex on him as he read scripture and prayer, the affidavit says. He told the girl that “oral sex would free her mouth,” according to the affidavit.

Authorities interviewed Guerrero, and he confessed, the document says.

Guerrero faces charges of sexual battery. A judge on Thursday issued a $300,000 bond.

Guerrero is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

WCPO has reached out to Misión Cristiana El Calvario for comment.