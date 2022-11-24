Tri-State gas station offering gas for $1.99 a gallon on Thanksgiving to thank community

CINCINNATI — One local gas station is looking to help out some Thanksgiving travelers.

Nearly 49 million people are expected to drive to holiday festivities this week, according to AAA.

"It is the third-highest number of Thanksgiving travelers since we've been recording the numbers [in 2000]," said Cincinnati AAA spokesperson Cheryl Parker.

The national average for gas prices is just about $3.60, though the average in Ohio is a bit lower at $3.52.

At the Shell station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison, though, gas will be much lower. Manager Abubakar Ansari said the family-owned station will have gas for $1.99 per gallon from 1- 4 p.m. to show their thanks to customers.

"It's hard times," Ansari said. "Gas prices are very high, the community did a lot for us. (We've been) here just three and a half years, we built this, and I think it's now time to give the community $1.99 gas per gallon."

The station is right off the Kilby Road exit on I-275.

