4-year-old who never had haircut donates long locks to kids with cancer

CINCINNATI - A Finneytown pre-schooler was beaming with pride Saturday after making a valuable gift to another child - and all he had to do was sit still for about 45 minutes.

After waiting four years, Jonathan sat in the barber’s chair Saturday – a little reluctantly at first – for his very first haircut.

“I don't want no haircut,” Jonathan said.

“It's going to be OK,” Mr. Tony at Inceptions Hair Studio assured him.

“We are getting ready to start the big chop,” said the barber, covering Jonathan with a barber cloth.

There was a lot of hair to cut – four years’ worth.

Jonathan’s hair before it was braided.

“Mommy’s so proud of you,” his mother, Monique Foster, assured him.

Jonathan’s mother said his hair grew fast as a baby.

“People were like, ‘Well, when are you going to cut his hair?’ When are you going to do this to his hair and that to his hair?” she said.

“I started thinking about what we were going to do with it instead of just cutting it off.” As she started researching, she came across the nonprofit, Children With Hair Loss, and learned so many kids with cancer or other health issues can't afford real hair wigs - especially kids of color.

“You ready, Jonathan?” his mom asked.

“Yes,” he said eagerly.

Foster explained why she picked Children With Hair Loss.

“They make the product - the hair wigs, extensions and pieces - for free. None of the families have to incur any costs,” she said. “It can go up to $5,000 for these families.”

Suddenly getting a haircut felt better to Jonathan.

“Mommy's so proud of you,” she told her son.

"I'm honored that we can help someone," Foster said. “I'm really proud of him for participating, for understanding that this is a good thing to do.”