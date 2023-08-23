Watch Now
PD: 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Westwood

Intersection of Harrison Avenue and McHenry Avenue closed
One man is dead and another is in police custody following an late night shooting in Westwood, Cincinnati police said. Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday a man in his 30s was shot in the parking lot of Westwood Super Laundry at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and McHenry Avenue. Investigators said the victim fled across the street and died near the Shell station. CPD said they have a suspect in custody.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Aug 23, 2023
CINCINNATI — One man is dead and another is in police custody following an late night shooting in Westwood, Cincinnati police said.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 30s was shot in the parking lot of Westwood Super Laundry at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and McHenry Avenue, according to CPD.

Investigators said the victim fled across the street and died near the Shell gas station. CPD said they have a suspect in custody.

The intersection is closed. It is unclear when it will reopen.

Police have not identified the victim or the suspect.

Investigators have not said if they know what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

