Phillips Swim Club prepares for its 95th season

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio — The closing of Sunlite Pool at Coney Island hit home for the volunteers who work year-round to maintain the Phillips Swim Club.

“It could happen to us, but God willing we’re going to do our best to not have that happen,” Phillips Swim Club Board President, Jim Donovan said.

The massive pool sits just off Glenway Avenue and many west siders have either been to the pool or know someone who goes there.

Donovan has been coming to the Phillips Swim Club with his nine brothers and sisters since 1962.

“We played on the swim team, stayed cool up here until 10:00 at night,” he remembered.

Jim shared those memories with about 1200 members, but they want to grow and sustain the pool.

“We have a lot of second and third-generation people up here now,” he said.

And a lot of those families volunteer at the pool. In fact, outside of managers, lifeguards and snack shack employees, the pool is entirely operated by volunteers.

“People who have learned how to do concrete, who’ve learned how to do piping maintenance, who learned how to do plumbing maintenance,” Donovan said.

For example, volunteers are working on concrete patching in the pool before they use about 100 gallons of paint to repaint it. It takes a lot of muscle.

Donovan explained the costs of just operating the pool makes them concerned about closing.

“It’s always a possibility given the cost of things and the aging nature of our volunteers so we’re looking for some young blood to come up and join and help us out, keep us going,” he said.

The pool has been open for 95 years and members are determined to help it see 100.

Donovan and several dedicated volunteers see the value it provides in the community. It gives kids refuge in the summer and they don’t want to lose that.

“You can’t go anywhere on the west side without saying ‘Hey I used to go there’, I know when I went up there or my family went up there,” Donovan said.

The big message now — the Phillips Swim Club is opening this year and welcoming new members.