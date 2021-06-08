Police searching for missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer's

Cincinnati Police are searching for 67-year-old Thomas Phelan, who has been missing since 4:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Phelan has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's police said.

He was last seen leaving his house on Mt. Hope Avenue in East Price Hill on foot, wearing a navy blue t-shirt with a breast pocket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Phelan stands roughly 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has white hair and green eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Phelan should call Cincinnati Police at 513.263.8379.