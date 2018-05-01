PD: Nurse who feared she'd be fired stole fentanyl, oxycodone from nursing home

CINCINNATI -- A Blue Ash nurse, worried she would fired for being drunk at work, attempted to steal narcotic medications and flee from Cooper's Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on April 5, according to Hamilton County court documents.

The medications stolen by 42-year-old Orlantha Shields included "combinations of morphine, fentanyl, codeine, oxycodone" and others, police said.

"As she immediately left the facility, before the end of her shift and without proper medical supervision for the patients, she asked if anyone was going to tell on her and then exited the building," the affidavit for her arrest reads.

A pharmacist taking stock of the assisted living facility's emergency supplies noticed the missing medication and Shields' signature in the logbook directly before the theft.

Shields was indicted April 25 and charged with theft of dangerous drugs, a fourth-degree felony.