CINCINNATI -- Capt. Kimberly Williams, who in 2016 became the first black woman promoted to captain in the Cincinnati Police Department, will be honored during funeral services on Saturday.

Williams died on Aug. 21 after a prolonged struggle with cancer, according to long-time colleague Lt. Dan Hils. She was 54 years old.

"Captain Williams was an incredible police officer largely because she was an incredible human being," a department spokeswoman wrote in a news release.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac memorialized her in a statement as "a true trailblazer" who would be "sorely missed by her colleagues, the community and the many lives she touched."

On Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department released funeral arrangements for Williams.

A visitation for Williams will be held on Saturday, September 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Heights Baptist Church at 9991 Wayne Ave. The FOP service will begin at 10:30 a.m., and a funeral service will follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Williams will be buried at Spring Grove Cemetery. A repass will be held at the Duke Energy Convention Center following the burial, according to CPD.

Williams retired from the police department on August 16, 2018 after 29 years of service. She has one son who is a senior at Walnut Hills High School.

CPD released the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to her son, family and to all affected by the loss of Captain Williams."

In addition, a benefit account has been established at the Cincinnati Ohio Police Federal Credit Union in memory of Captain Williams. Donations will be provided to her son.