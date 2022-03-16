Equine therapy program to offer healing in Cincinnati's Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Some say horses have the power to heal.

“The ability to create a relationship with an animal that you’re terrified of when you first see it, but then it’s just this sense of belonging to each other. You just feel connected to something bigger than yourself,” said Dwight Young, founder and executive director of Bloc Ministries.

That’s the type of healing Young is working to bring to Price Hill, where he is currently building Horses on the Hill — an equine trauma therapy program right in the urban core. The program is an extension of Bloc’s mission to serve its community, helping develop a support system for the people who live in Price Hill.

“One of the things we’ve done over the years is use horses in trauma therapy," Young said. "We do a lot of trauma care. 95% of the folks we work with, kids and adults, both have had some kind of trauma in their life. We felt like one of the best ways we can do that is actually have a therapy barn in the neighborhood."

In the past, Bloc has helped connect people to equine therapy by using a farm in Harrison. That required leaving the neighborhood, which presented a barrier for many people.

“The difficulty is getting anybody out of any neighborhood like this, transportation is a killer,” said Young.

Young said the cost can also be an issue, which is why he began working to build his own program in Cincinnati. He’s been working to create Horses on the Hill since 2015, and recently began building the equine therapy barn at 1655 Ross Avenue. The city is leasing the land, the site of the former Quebec Heights School, while the project is being supported by private funding.

“We were blessed to work with the city to get this property on Ross Avenue that’s been sitting here dead for a long time to put an equine therapy barn here,” Young said. “You're dead center of Price Hill. There is probably not too many pieces of property like this left.”

Mackenzie Sharpshair, program director for Horses on the Hill, said they will have counseling, grooming, feeding and eventually leading and riding horses.

“I’ve kind of had this vision of Horses on the Hill being an Eden, a Garden of Eden for this neighborhood. A place of peace and growth and healing and I’m really excited for that to just be available, readily available,” Sharpshair said.

Sharpshair said the therapy helps build confidence, trust, emotional awareness and more.

“In order to have a positive experience around them, you have to be grounded and within that moment," Sharpshair said. "And if you know anything about people who have experienced a lot of trauma it can be difficult to get there, but horses pull that out of you."

The program is intended to serve economically disadvantaged youth and their families as well as individuals in recovery, veterans, abused women and more.

Ashley Posik, who will work as an equine specialist, said she knows how the program can help firsthand. As a teenager, Posik volunteered and worked at a horse rescue. Life pulled her away from the rescue, but after years of battling addiction and surviving sex trafficking, the animals she once worked with trotted back into her life.

“I was working through my trauma (when a therapist asked) ‘when was the last time you felt pure joy? When was the last time you felt freedom?’ All I could remember was when I was on that rescue,” Posik said. “When you see all the horses running on the hill and it’s pure bliss. It’s pure power. The magic is something I cannot explain and it’s not human.”

That’s when Posik decided she wanted to help others find that.

“Learning to trust something way bigger than you (helps overcome trauma). Whether you got to look at it physically or metaphorically. (It’s) where you will find freedom from the oppression that you suffer from. And that’s just what trauma is. It’s oppression. And to be released from that you have to find something bigger than you. And you have to learn to trust it,” she said.

In all, the site will include an indoor riding space, barn, stable and six horses. It’ll also include a farm and horticultural program. Horses on the Hill is expected to be up and running this summer.

For more information visit Horse on the Hill's website.

The horses featured in this story are owned by Sharon Parker, at Parker’s Livery Stable in Warsaw, Kentucky. For more information on the programs offered there, click here.

