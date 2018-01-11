Cincinnati Zoo's 16-year-old gorilla Anju dies of 'totally unexpected' congenital heart condition

WCPO Staff
10:21 AM, Jan 11, 2018
10:21 AM, Jan 11, 2018

Sixteen-year-old Anju died of heart failure on Wednesday at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Cincinnati Zoo
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CINCINNATI -- Humans and gorillas share 98 percent of the same DNA, so it's no surprise that heart disease is the No. 1 killer for both, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

That said, zookeepers called it "totally unexpected" that 16-year-old gorilla Anju died from heart failure on Wednesday. Anju was diagnosed with a congenital, terminal heart condition after she became lethargic and gained a lot of weight in November, the zoo wrote on Facebook.

“This is a devastating loss for us. Prior to becoming symptomatic a couple of months ago, Anju had a normal appetite and was taking great care of her two-year-old daughter Elle,” said Ron Evans, Cincinnati Zoo curator of primates. 

The zoo adds that young females like Anju are not in the high-risk category, making her heart condition unexpected. After Anju's diagnosis, zookeepers began planning ahead for young Elle's future without her mother, describing Elle as "strong and well-established in a group of three experienced mothers including one adoptive mother."

Elle has two age-related siblings, Mona and Gladys, with whom she is very tight, and a silverback, Jomo, for a father. The zoo said its gorilla team is focusing on helping Elle make a smooth transition into life without Anju.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top