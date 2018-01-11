Cincinnati Zoo's 16-year-old gorilla Anju dies of 'totally unexpected' congenital heart condition

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Licking, Madison, Montgomery, Union, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Lewis, Mason, Robertson
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Hocking, Licking, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Pike, Preble, Ross, Scioto, Union, Warren
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson
CINCINNATI -- Humans and gorillas share 98 percent of the same DNA, so it's no surprise that heart disease is the No. 1 killer for both, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.
That said, zookeepers called it "totally unexpected" that 16-year-old gorilla Anju died from heart failure on Wednesday. Anju was diagnosed with a congenital, terminal heart condition after she became lethargic and gained a lot of weight in November, the zoo wrote on Facebook.
“This is a devastating loss for us. Prior to becoming symptomatic a couple of months ago, Anju had a normal appetite and was taking great care of her two-year-old daughter Elle,” said Ron Evans, Cincinnati Zoo curator of primates.
The zoo adds that young females like Anju are not in the high-risk category, making her heart condition unexpected. After Anju's diagnosis, zookeepers began planning ahead for young Elle's future without her mother, describing Elle as "strong and well-established in a group of three experienced mothers including one adoptive mother."
Elle has two age-related siblings, Mona and Gladys, with whom she is very tight, and a silverback, Jomo, for a father. The zoo said its gorilla team is focusing on helping Elle make a smooth transition into life without Anju.