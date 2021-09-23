Cincinnati mother of 8 dies of COVID-19

A West Side mother of eight children died Tuesday after 10 days of hospitalization with COVID-19. In her absence, friends hope they can comfort her family.

Amber Feltner, 37, was not vaccinated.

“It's just heartbreaking,” said Abby Glenn, a family friend whose daughter attneds the School for Creative and Performing Arts alongside one of Amber’s daughters. “I know that her husband Travis has said that it's really pushing him to reconsider being vaccinated.”

Glenn remembers Feltner as a loving mother who spent 2020 taking care of her husband, Travis Feltner, when he was seriously injured after being hit by a car.

“Amber was a great mom, a great wife,” she said. “I know she was a great friend.”

Glenn and other friends, including teachers at the School for Creative and Performing Arts, are reaching out to the family with words of comfort and cooking them meals as they grieve.

Glenn added she hopes other people who hear the Feltner family’s story will be compassionate to her and the loved ones she leaves behind.

"Put aside that she's not vaccinated,” Glenn said. “Stop all that negative talk. Let's come together as a community as a city and help this mom out. Not just this mom, there's a lot of other family affected."