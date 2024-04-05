City considers objecting to liquor license renewal for Camp Washington business after multiple police calls

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is considering objecting to a Camp Washington business' liquor permit renewal after complaints from residents and reports of too many police calls for service.

Residents told city council members this week that there are too many instances of police having to respond to calls about Legacy Lounge, even mentioning multiple instances of public urination from people who had been at the nightclub.

“Tenants are moving out because the late nights, the loud music, the 5 a.m. nuisances," said Sydney Prigge with the Camp Washington Urban Revitalization Corporation.

Owners and staff at the nightclub said they're not responsible for these incidents because they've only been open since January.

"It's unfair that a new business is shunned and forced to inherit the reputation of another prior business in the same location," said Stephanie Harper, who works at Legacy Lounge.

Harper said she's made changes since she took over, too.

"Since leasing the property to open Legacy, I have done several things to do all that I can to ensure that this is a safe space for patrons to spend leisure time," she said. "I have established a Cincinnati police detail, installed security cameras inside and out."

The city said there have been concerning incidents since new ownership took over, including one in February. Police responded to a shots fired call. Officers said security at Legacy told them the shots came from outside of their building. Police said the shots came from inside, though.

"If there's a shooting that occurred inside, they were hesitant to let the uniformed officers in, they finally did and they blamed the broken glass on a speaker — a loudspeaker, which would also be a problem," said Sgt. Zach Sterbling, supervisor of CPD's Vice Squad.

City council decided this week to delay its decision to allow the owners to try to work towards a solution with the city. A final decision will be made on April 16th. It'll then go to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.