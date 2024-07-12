'You shouldn’t let age control you': Occupational therapy gym works to prevent injuries in aging adults

MILFORD, Ohio — Every week for the past four months, Carole Henn has made a visit to a therapy gym in Milford.

“When you get to these ages, I think you can determine how you’re going to live the rest of your life,” Henn, 81, said. “You shouldn’t let age control you.”

She’s become a regular at Balance in Motion on Lila Avenue in Milford. The facility, which opened in December, is not your typical occupational therapy site. Along with the traditional therapy tools like yoga balls, ankle weights, and double bars, Balance in Motion also has a full kitchen, a laundry room and a golf swing net.

Andrew Rowan/WCPO Balance in Motion helps members prevent falls in their everyday enviornment.

Owner Ami Alford said the whole idea is preventative therapy, helping aging adults improve their balance and keep their independence.

“Why wait until something happens to work on improving yourself if you can do it now?” she said.

She tried to find a place that stopped that cycle before it started. When she couldn’t, she created it herself.

“We've had a really good success with people, you know, getting stronger, moving better, feeling better, being able to get out and do what they used to do,” Alford said.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control shows 1 in 4 adults over the age of 65 fall each year. It’s the leading cause of injury.

“A lot of our healthcare system doesn't cover preventative care,” Alford said. “They're more reactive instead of proactive.”

The service uses a no-contract, monthly subscription model. It starts at $99 for four, 45-minute sessions per month. Alford said that’s less than an insurance co-pay for most people.

Balance in Motion has members ranging from 50 years old to 90 years old, with the average member being about 80.

Beyond the physical benefits, the sessions also help reduce another major risk factor for seniors: loneliness. Because the classes are held in small groups, Henn said she has become friends with the other members. They share meals and exchange cards often.

Henn has already seen her progress: more strength in her legs, more stamina doing laps through the gym and no worries about falling.

“There’s still so many things I want to do,” she said, adding she’s working toward being able to attend her grandchildren’s football game without a scooter.

“I just want to stay strong enough and healthy enough to be able to continue to do what I want to do,” Henn said.