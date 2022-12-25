Crews continue working to clear roads

CINCINNATI — Some city workers are spending their Christmas holiday cleaning up the streets after the blizzard. Snowplow drivers are working 12 hour shifts to make the roads safer.

115 workers have been out in full force. However, the frigid temperatures have brought some challenges.

With several years of experience, Tim Booker is no stranger to plowing roads. However, this year he described it as a ‘tricky event’.

The freezing temperatures continue to impact roads, even roads they have already worked on.

“We’re repeatedly hitting over and over again,” Booker said. He said patience is key during this time. “It takes a while for this salt to work into this ice.”

Superintendent of the traffic and road operations, Jarrod Bolden, explained why it’s been difficult.

“You get down to wind chill factors and temperatures in the minus 25 and below. It’s hard for our additives to work with rock salt, it becomes ineffective,” he said.

However, things started to pick up Christmas Eve.

“Today we actually seen a little bit of sun and it warmed up,” Bolden said. “ We’re seeing some progression on some of the streets. There’s still a lot of work out there to do, but there’s some progression on the main thoroughfares.”

Booker echoed the same.

“The sun helps out,” Booker said. “It helps activate the chemicals in our salt, so that breaks it up too. Every little thing helps.”

You can track the progress on the city’s website.

To report emergencies and request service, you can call 311 or visit www.311Cincy.com