Cincinnati's Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights voted #1 5 years in a row

CINCINNATI — On Friday the Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights was voted #1 in nation 5 years in a row.

This accolade comes as part of the 2022 USA Today Readers' Choice Poll. Voters in the "Best Zoo Lights" category picked the Cincinnati Zoo's display over those offered in Toldeo, Philadelphia, Miami, and Indianaoplis.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of PNC Festival of Lights, so it’s especially meaningful for the event to be recognized as the best,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The secret to making the event magical year after year is to add some new things like a Fiona Nutcracker and keep the best of the best, like the Wild Lights Show on Swan Lake and the dazzling Rainbow Tunnel.”

The Cincinnati Zoo previously won in the Best Zoo Category in the Summer USA Today 2022 poll.

PNC Festival of Lights runs through January 8.