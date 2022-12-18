Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cincinnati's Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights voted #1 5 years in a row

Fiona Nutcracker display at the Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights
Lisa Hubbard, provided by the Cincinnati Zoo.
The Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights took the top honor in a recent USA Reader's Choice Poll. The Fiona Nutcracker display was added in 2022.<br/>
Fiona Nutcracker display at the Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights
Posted at 2:08 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 14:08:01-05

CINCINNATI — On Friday the Cincinnati Zoo's PNC Festival of Lights was voted #1 in nation 5 years in a row.

This accolade comes as part of the 2022 USA Today Readers' Choice Poll. Voters in the "Best Zoo Lights" category picked the Cincinnati Zoo's display over those offered in Toldeo, Philadelphia, Miami, and Indianaoplis.

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of PNC Festival of Lights, so it’s especially meaningful for the event to be recognized as the best,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “The secret to making the event magical year after year is to add some new things like a Fiona Nutcracker and keep the best of the best, like the Wild Lights Show on Swan Lake and the dazzling Rainbow Tunnel.”

The Cincinnati Zoo previously won in the Best Zoo Category in the Summer USA Today 2022 poll.

PNC Festival of Lights runs through January 8.

Watch Live:

Local Headlines and Don't Waste Your Money

More local news:
Shooting on Cora Avenue Sunday morning leaves two wounded Cincinnati makes top 20 most arts-vibrant large U.S. cities list Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Watch "Cincinnati's Uncle Al," a WCPO 9 documentary remembering a beloved TV legend.