Thieves take $26,750 during ATM refill at Newport on the Levee

WCPO Staff
8:50 PM, Sep 28, 2018
10:28 PM, Sep 28, 2018

FILE PHOTO: Newport on the Levee. 

NEWPORT, Ky. -- Thieves on Friday morning stole $26,750 from a Brink’s worker refilling an ATM at Newport on the Levee, according to a news release from the Newport Police Department. 

The car’s driver had been emptying an ATM in the entertainment complex and preparing to deliver more money, Det. Dennis McCarthy wrote in the release. While he was occupied, another man “ran up from behind the Brink’s employee" and stole a bag of money meant for delivery.

Witnesses spotted multiple suspects fleeing the scene, according to the release, but police did not specify the number involved in the incident. 

Anyone with information about their identities should contact Newport police at 859-292-3680.

