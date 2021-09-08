Police searching for missing woman with Alzheimer's

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing Middletown woman who suffers from Alzheimer's disease.

Marcia Rudokas, 84, was last seen at 9:15 p.m. in the area of Raymond Drive. Police said she drove away from her home in a champagne-colored 2008 Mercury Marquis and has not returned. Her vehicle has a license plate of EEP1517.

Rudokas stands five feet four inches tall and weighs roughly 150 pounds. She has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.