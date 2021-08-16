Middletown Police searching for missing man

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Police are searching for an 81-year-old man missing since 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

John Mills has not been heard from nor has he returned to his home in the 4600 block of Central Ave.

Mills has gray hair but is bald on top and stands roughly five feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs around 180 pounds.

Police said they do not have a description of the clothing he was wearing when he went missing, but he could be driving a red GMC truck with an Ohio license plate of HQW-7928.

Anyone with information on Mills' whereabouts should call Middletown Police at 513.425.7700.