Watch
NewsLocal NewsButler CountyMiddletown

Actions

Girl pulled from water at Land of Illusion’s waterpark, flown to Dayton Children’s

items.[0].image.alt
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 7:05 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 19:05:46-04

A girl pulled from the water Tuesday evening at the Land of Illusion’s Aqua Adventures Waterpark was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The first of several calls about a possible drowning was made at 5:10 p.m. to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center, a dispatcher said.

Madison Twp. and Middletown fire departments responded to the park, 8762 Thomas Road in Madison Twp.

Middletown medics were performing rescue breathing before she was taken by CareFlight to the hospital. A Madison Twp. fire official said he did not know the girl’s age nor information about how long she had been in the water.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.