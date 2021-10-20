Hamilton’s Cunningham Sisters win round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

The Cunningham Sisters of Hamilton won a round Tuesday on the NBC-TV singing program The Voice, beating contestant Parker McKay in a close battle. They will go on to sing more on the show.

The three faced off, all singing Lesley Gore’s “It’s My Party (And I’ll Cry if I Want To),” taking turns with solos.

The four celebrity judges were impressed with both acts, but particularly with Macie, 15, and Marie, 13.

“How do you not instantly fall in love with these two,” asked judge and country singer Blake Shelton. He added to McKay, a talented singer whose mom died shortly before she left for auditions: “I thought you sounded incredible, but you’re up against The Cunningham Sisters.”

Shelton then told judge Kelly Clarkson, who had to make the final decision on the battle: “You want my advice? Quit.”

Celebrity songstress Ariana Grande told McKay: “Parker, you’re so talented, but I think what the Cunningham Sisters are doing is so special.”

Springfield singer and judge John Legend told McKay, “You were consistently the best vocalist, but there’s something so dynamic and interesting about the Cunningham Sisters.”

“You all should have a TV show or, like, there’s so much that intrigues me about you and I want to see where you go,” he told the Hamilton girls, “so I would probably pick them, but I’m hesitant because I feel like Parker gave the best vocal performance.”

Clarkson, the judge with both the Cunninghams and McKay in her coaching stable, then had to make the difficult decision, choosing the sisters.

“I’m so bummed right now,” Clarkson said before announcing her choice. “I just can’t fight what is going to happen in my heart, so I have to pick.... The winner of this battle is the Cunningham Sisters.”

She later said she was impressed with their “confidence and precision at such a young age.”

The sisters recently told the Journal-News the reason they chose Clarkson to coach them was the fact she said she could help with their harmonies, something they want to improve.

They advance from the Battle Rounds to the Knockout Rounds, where the celebrity mentor will be Ed Sheeran.