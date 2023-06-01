One person dead, another hospitalized with serious injuries after motorcycle crash

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead and a man remains in the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in Brown County on May 27, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said a 65-year-old man was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson Dyna Street Bob south on Oak Grove Road in Lewis Township at around 1 p.m. that day. Also on the motorcycle was passenger Mary Crum, 62.

As the pair traveled along Oak Grove Road, the motorcycle drove off the right side of a curve in the road and overturned, OSHP said.

Both the man and Crum were taken by UC Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On June 1, Crum died as a result of those injuries, OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation, according to OSHP.