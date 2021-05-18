Gallery: Brood X sightings in the Tri-State

After 17 years, they're finally here. Cicadas from the much-anticipated Brood X are appearing all over the Tri-State.
While billions of Brood X cicadas are expected across the Midwest, the slow start is leaving those in the Tri-State excited to share photos of their first 2021 cicada sightings.
Tri-State Brood X Sightings
broodemail1.png
A member of Brood X spotted in the back yard of Andrew Wittenberg near Kenwood Mall.
Submitted by Andrew Wittenberg
broodemail2.png
A cicada catching some sun at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Submitted by Sarah Knierim
broodemail3.png
Here they come! A cicada spotted by Arien Danks in Fort Mitchell.
Submitted by Arien Danks
CICADACHILD.jpg
A child gets close to nature with his first cicada encounter.
Submitted by Tracy Register
Lindsey Ovadia Holm2.jpg
Fresh out of the ground and ready for cicada summer.
Submitted by Lindsey Ovadia Holm
Lindsey Ovadia Holm.jpg
Viewer Lindsey Ovadia Holm gives Brood X a thumbs up!
Submitted by Lindsey Ovadia Holm
samstory1.png
A cicada climbs on a tree in Sharonville as Brood X begins to emerge.
Submitted by Matthew Servizzi
samstory2.png
A cicada that appeared to have shed its skin was spotted in Wyoming, Ohio.
Submitted by Lindsey Ovadia Holm
samstory3.jpg
A cicada hanging out in Alexandria, Kentucky.
Submitted by K. Swanson
Tayna Tjarks Borgatti.jpg
A cicada getting their land legs ready for summer 2021.
Submitted by Tayna Tjarks Borgatti
Send your Brood X pictures to newsdesk@wcpo.com or message us on Facebook.