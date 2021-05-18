Gallery: Brood X sightings in the Tri-State

After 17 years, they're finally here. Cicadas from the much-anticipated Brood X are appearing all over the Tri-State.

While billions of Brood X cicadas are expected across the Midwest, the slow start is leaving those in the Tri-State excited to share photos of their first 2021 cicada sightings.

Tri-State Brood X Sightings broodemail1.png A member of Brood X spotted in the back yard of Andrew Wittenberg near Kenwood Mall.

Submitted by Andrew Wittenberg broodemail2.png A cicada catching some sun at Spring Grove Cemetery.

Submitted by Sarah Knierim broodemail3.png Here they come! A cicada spotted by Arien Danks in Fort Mitchell.

Submitted by Arien Danks CICADACHILD.jpg A child gets close to nature with his first cicada encounter. Submitted by Tracy Register Lindsey Ovadia Holm2.jpg Fresh out of the ground and ready for cicada summer. Submitted by Lindsey Ovadia Holm Lindsey Ovadia Holm.jpg Viewer Lindsey Ovadia Holm gives Brood X a thumbs up! Submitted by Lindsey Ovadia Holm samstory1.png A cicada climbs on a tree in Sharonville as Brood X begins to emerge. Submitted by Matthew Servizzi samstory2.png A cicada that appeared to have shed its skin was spotted in Wyoming, Ohio. Submitted by Lindsey Ovadia Holm samstory3.jpg A cicada hanging out in Alexandria, Kentucky. Submitted by K. Swanson Tayna Tjarks Borgatti.jpg A cicada getting their land legs ready for summer 2021. Submitted by Tayna Tjarks Borgatti

Send your Brood X pictures to newsdesk@wcpo.com or message us on Facebook.