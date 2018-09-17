Man asked girls if they needed a ride home

5:58 PM, Sep 17, 2018
1 hour ago

The driver of this vehicle asked two girls if they needed a ride home while they waited for the bus.

FLORENCE, Ky. -- Two school-aged girls say a man approached them in an SUV and asked if they needed a ride home as they waited for the bus in Florence, Kentucky.

When the man asked if the girls needed a ride they told their parents who called the police.

The man is described as a white, about 30 years old and he has a blonde goatee. Florence police suspect the vehicle he drove is a blue or green Cadillac Escalade with possible discoloration on the front-passenger side bumper.

If you recognize or see this vehicle, you are asked to call Detective Corporal Adam DeSalvo at 859-334-5551, or you can email him at Adam.DeSalvo@Florence-ky.gov.

