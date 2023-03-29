Reds Opening Day parking: Where you should go

CINCINNATI — Opening Day is upon us and while the unofficial Tri-State holiday is full of fun, traffic and parking can feel like a nightmare.

Here are a few tips the city of Cincinnati put together to help things flow smoother during game day.

The city recommends that fans coming to Great American Ball Park take advantage of the parking facilities located throughout the riverfront and downtown and walk to the ballpark.

There are dozens of parking facilities within walking distance of the park in downtown Cincinnati and The Banks. Click here to see the options.

Drivers are encouraged to use the following routes into downtown:

From I-75 southbound - use the Freeman Avenue exit to Mehring Way to the Riverfront

From I-75 northbound - use the Fifth Street exit in Cincinnati, then right onto Central Avenue to the Riverfront

From I-71 southbound - use the Reading Road exit to Eggleston Avenue to the Riverfront

From I-471/ Columbia Parkway - use the Third Street exit to the Riverfront

City officials are urging drivers to use alternate routes downtown to avoid congestion caused by the parade.

Streetcar service will start after the parade ends Thursday. Metro will maintain service but routes will be altered due to the parade. Access to downtown hotels within the parade route closures will be maintained, the City of Cincinnati said in a press release.

The parade doesn't start until noon on Thursday but road closures are already underway.

The following streets will close at 6:00 p.m. March 29 to accommodate the Reds Community Fund Block Party.

Freedom Way- closed between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

Marian Spencer Way- closed between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (local garage access maintained)

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second St (hotel and handicap drop off maintained from Mehring)

Additional road closures begin Thursday morning head of the parade.

The following streets in the Findlay Market area will close around 8:00 a.m. Thursday for parade staging:

Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street

Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street

Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

The parade will start at the intersection of Race Street and Liberty Street, travel south on Race Street to Fifth Street, then travel east on Fifth Street to Sentinel Street.

Here are the closures along the parade route:

Liberty Street- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway

Central Parkway- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street

Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street

Fifth Street - closed between Elm Street and Sentinel Street

Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street

Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street

Thirteenth Street- closed between Race Street and Vine Street

Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

The following parade route cross streets will be closed starting around 11:15 a.m.:

Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

According to organizers, all parking within the closed areas will be restricted and drivers should pay special attention to any parking restrictions ahead of the parade to avoid being towed.

Following the conclusion of the parade, people will have plenty of time to enjoy the Reds Opening Day festivities ahead of the Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It starts at 4:10 p.m.

