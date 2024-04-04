Watch Now
4 DAYS AWAY: Your Eclipse Forecast

Will the clouds break in time?
Posted at 3:59 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 04:53:33-04

The eclipse is just days away and the forecast is coming more into focus.

Is this the final forecast? No. So keep checking back!

Check out this video showing the GFS model around 3:10 p.m. for the Ohio Valley.

The morning starts with clouds as rain from Sunday night and Monday morning exits the area. Clouds will decrease first to our west in central Indiana, which is fantastic for those in the center of totality. Our viewing locations in Ohio and Indiana cloud be right on the edge of cloud cover. At 4 days out, it's hard to nickel and dime extended weather models like this. The data is "lower resolution" meaning it's not as fine-tuned as a forecast for the day we are currently in. High-resolution cloud cover data will start streaming in Friday and it will get more and more reliable Saturday.

We are monitoring it closely and will be posting updates to this story daily. And we do know it's going to be a mild day. Temperatures start at 42 and then warm to the upper 60s that afternoon, right around the time of totality.

