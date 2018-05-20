TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Two men who escaped from a corrections center Saturday night are back in custody, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremy Mink, 28, and Daniel Hatfield Jr., 27, were booked back into jail Sunday afternoon.

They were being held at the Community Correctional Center in Turtlecreek Township. The sheriff's office said the men were spotted running through a field and getting into an older-model silver minivan at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mink was sentenced to the Community Correctional Center after being convicted of drug offenses out of Clermont County.

Hatfield Jr. was sentenced to the Community Correctional Center after being convicted of probation violation for drug offenses out of Butler County.