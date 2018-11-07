Police: Woman neglected to pay for $1,600 worth of Girl Scout cookies

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio -- Police in North College Hill arrested an alleged cookie thief.

Noel Hines, 31, is accused is stealing more than $1,600 worth of Girl Scout Cookies. That's 400 boxes of Thin Mints, Tagalongs or Trefoils based on the 2018 price of $4 per box.

According to information from North College Hill police on Facebook, Hines took a large order of cookies to sell for a local troop on March 30 while serving as a sales manager. When it came time to turn in funds from cookie sales, the Girls Scouts of Western Ohio never received funds from Hines, according to court documents.

The Girl Scouts organization and police officers attempted to contact Hines for six months regarding the payment. Police arrested her on Tuesday and charged her with theft. Hines was arraigned Wednesday and released on her own recognizance until her next court appearance on Nov. 28.

"That's the way the cookie crumbles," police posted on Facebook.

A spokesperson with the Girls Scouts of Western Ohio said these situations are rare and adult volunteers undergo background checks. The organization will try to recover as much of the money as possible.