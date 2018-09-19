Feds: Cincinnati men stole over 70 guns from Ohio, Northern Kentucky stores

CINCINNATI -- Two men pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing over 70 firearms in the span of two weeks, according to the US Department of Justice.

Ronquieze Head, 36, and Seronte Newby, 30, both of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to stealing the guns from store in Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

The pair stole about 20 guns from a Sharonville store on July 2, 2017. On July 8, 2017, they stole 22 guns from a Florence, Kentucky store, and they stole 32 guns from a store in Springboro on July 16, 2017.

Head and Newby were indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2017.

Both pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit theft and two counts of theft from a federal firearms licensee. Head also pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

