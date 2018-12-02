FLORENCE, Ky. – Police say they arrested a 32-year-old Burlington man wandering around a movie theater and charged him with murder Saturday morning.

Jesse A. James admitted killing a 26-year-old Arizona woman in a room he rented at an extended stay hotel, according to a news release from Florence police.

Police responded to a call at the Home 2 Suites, 7570 Woodspoint Drive just before noon. They found the body of Amanda D. Webster, of Cameron, Arizona. Investigators then determined that James had rented the room.

Two hours later, officers were dispatched to Rave Cinemas at 7860 Mall Road after employees said a man was acting strangely. The man gave two false names and false IDs to the officers, according to the release.

Interviewed at the Florence Police Department, James admitted that he killed Webster in the early morning hours, the release said.

Besides murder, James is also charged with tampering with evidence, giving false identifying information and theft of identity.