Watch
NewsCoronavirusCOVID Vaccine

Actions

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at First Street Baptist Church Saturday

Hosted by NAACP, St. Elizabeth and NKY Health
items.[0].image.alt
Source: CNN
Vaccine.jpg
Posted at 8:59 AM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 08:59:56-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — If you live in Northern Kentucky and still need to get your COVID-19 shot, a free vaccination clinic will be held Saturday at First Baptist Church in Covington.

Walk-ins are welcome for the clinic at 120 E 9th St. from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The clinic, presented by the Northern Kentucky NAACP in partnership with NKY Health and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, will focus on diversity and immunizing underserved populations.

Two-dose Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at Saturday's clinic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
New York reports first coronavirus-related death in state

Coronavirus

Coronavirus/COVID-19 Resources and Quick Facts

11:03 AM, Apr 13, 2020

Senior Reporter Larry Seward is focusing his reporting on the COVID-19 vaccine to bring you answers and information. Contact Larry at 513-667-4804 or larry.seward@wcpo.com.