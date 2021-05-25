LIVE: Beshear providing updates on COVID-19, vaccines in KY

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on vaccinations, regulations and COVID-19 in the state.

Beshear has already announced in previous conferences the Commonwealth will allow Kentucky businesses, venues and events can return to full capacity starting June 11. The state's mask mandate will also be lifted on that day, except in "places where people are most vulnerable," Beshear said.

Before that on May 28, businesses and venues can increase capacity to 75%, and that also applies to all events regardless of the number of attendees. Kentucky's midnight last call for bars and restaurants will end that day.

Watch live below: