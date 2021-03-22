WCPO 9 Shred Day April 10 at participating Furniture Fairs

Protect yourself from identity thieves and get rid of unwanted prescription drugs by taking part in WCPO 9 Shred Day benefitting Crime Stoppers.

The event takes place Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at five Furniture Fair locations around the Tri-State. All donations go to Crime Stoppers to help solve crimes in our community.

In order to keep everyone safe, we have established new procedures the day of the event. These procedures must be followed in order to have your papers shredded. We appreciate you helping keep everyone safe and healthy:

Please place all paper in your trunk or back hatch. A volunteer will remove the paper for you.

Please wear a mask or facial covering.

Please remain in your car at all times.

Prescription medication can be dropped in a receptacle from your vehicle window

Donations can be dropped into a receptacle marked "Donations."

Please be aware that you may encounter longer lines and wait times.

We CAN shred: All paper, rubber bands, paper clips, staples, notebooks, file folders, alligator clips, and blueprints.

We CANNOT shred: Batteries, metal items, hard drives, computers, electronics, plastic bottles, glass of any kind, perishable items, food or liquids.

Drugs we CAN take back: Over-the-counter medications and prescription pills.

Drugs we CANNOT take back: Liquids, ointments, needles, pens, gels or creams.

Participating Furniture Fair locations :

North

7200 Dixie Highway (RT. 4)

Fairfield, OH 45014

(513) 874-5553

South

3710 Alexandria Pike

Cold Spring, KY 41076

(859) 572-6800

East

4363 Eastgate Square Dr.

Eastgate, OH 45245

(513) 753-8555

West

8760 Colerain Ave.

Northgate, OH 45251

(513) 385-6600

Northeast

9591 Fields Ertel Road

Loveland, OH 45140

(513) 774-9591