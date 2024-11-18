Vet bills rising faster than inflation: how to save on your pet's care

The cost of veterinary care is up again in 2024, more than the overall inflation rate.

And that's overwhelming a lot of people.

As a result, many cats and dogs these days are ending up in shelters because their families can no longer afford them, according to the Humane Society.

Mary Anne Sherry has seen those rising costs firsthand.'

She loves her Jack Russell terrier. But lately, she's struggling to afford vet care.

A recent trip for teeth cleaning, with anesthesia, was a budget buster.

"Last year in August I paid $350 for a dental visit," she said. "And this year they were $580. And I was just floored!"

The Consumer Price Index shows veterinarian services cost 7.3 percent more year over year.

Jessica Simpson with the Humane Society says for help with veterinary expenses, start with a local rescue group or community clinic that may offer services to people with limited incomes.

"We really believe that every person should have the opportunity to experience the benefits, the joy, the companionship of having a pet or having that human-animal bond," she said.

But she says some people say they simply can no longer afford the cost of pet care.

"It's been a real push that we've seen lately," she said. "Shelters trying to keep pets with their families."

Some things you can do

Simpson advises pet owners to:



Negotiate payment plans with your vet.

Always get a second opinion before an expensive procedure.

Consider buying pet insurance.

"Some plans will cover wellness expenses," she said. "Others will cover emergency services. So make sure that you find something that really fits you and your family's needs."

Lastly, Simpson recommends PetHelp Finder.org for pet help near you.

Mary Anne Sherry says it turns out her independent vet was bought up by a large private equity firm, a trend highlighted in a recent report by The Atlantic.

The Atlantic claims these larger vet groups can offer more advanced care, but often at much higher prices than before.

"I'm feeling like I can't afford my pets," Sherry said.

So check around for lower priced options, so you don't have to give up a pet, and so you don't waste your money.

