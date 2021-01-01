Phone: 513-852-4040

Email: Mike.Canan@wcpo.com

What is your job?

My job is to lead our newsroom’s work wherever we produce journalism. That means I lead the teams that create the local news you see on TV on WCPO9. I’m also responsible for the teams that write articles and news alerts on our website and mobile app. If you see posts from our team on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, I’m responsible for those efforts as well. Finally, anything you watch on our WCPO9 streaming services such as our Roku app falls under my responsibility. I think that is all for now. But I’m confident there will be new ways we will deliver journalism to you as technology continues to evolve.

When did you start working here?

I first started working here at WCPO9 in November 2014 as editor in chief of WCPO.com. I left to work at the E.W. Scripps corporate office from January 2018 until May 2019 and returned to WCPO in May 2019.

Where else have you worked?

I have worked for the locally based E.W. Scripps Company since 2002. I started my career at Scripps Howard News Service in Washington for about two years before joining the team at Scripps Treasure Coast Newspapers on the east coast of Florida. I worked there for 10 years in a variety of roles, spending the last three years as managing editor. I have been a news manager since 2005.

Where did you go to college?

Ohio University.

Where did you grow up?

Circleville, Ohio

What are some of the biggest news stories you have covered or led coverage of?

The D.C. sniper, Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne and the recovery, Congressman Mark Foley’s resignation over allegations of improper texting with Congressional pages, the implosion of the Florida housing market during the 2008 economic downturn, prescription pill and opioid abuse epidemics, environmental struggles in Florida, the killing of eight Rhoden family members in Pike County, the Dayton mass shooting, COVID-19, protests over George Floyd’s death.

What is your philosophy on news?

I believe local journalism has the power to change communities for the better. It’s our job to understand what is happening in our area and shine a light on problems. At the same time, it is our responsibility to accurately reflect what is happening in our community. No neighborhood is all bad or all good. It is our responsibility to share both the good and the bad.

What do you love about living here?

You mean besides the Reds? I’ve been obsessed with the Reds since I was 10 years old. As a kid, I would sneak the radio under my pillow to listen to Marty and Joe once I was supposed to be in bed. I also coach my boys in baseball and this is a great baseball town.

With my family, we enjoy hitting the local breweries and restaurants. Salazar is our favorite restaurant.