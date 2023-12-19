Home for the Holidays with UnitedHealthcare

For many students across the country, it is a time to rest, recharge and catch up with friends and family. It can also be an important opportunity for adults in students’ lives to check on their mental health and wellness.

Dr. Donald Tavakoli, National Medical Director for Behavioral Health for UnitedHealthcare, joined Pete Scalia to discuss how conversations with students home for the holiday break can play a key role in supporting their mental health and wellness on campus.

For more information and resources, visit www.UHC.com

#WCPO9Sponsor