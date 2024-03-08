House featured in ‘Roseanne’ and ‘The Conners’ is for sale in Evansville, Indiana

Some houses featured in film and television are iconic and take on a life of their own — becoming like an on-screen character in and of themselves. Think Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment in “Sex and the City” or the Victorian home in “Full House.”

Now fans of “Roseanne” and “The Conners” have a chance to own the Evansville, Indiana, house that the fictional family “lived in.” The home is a fixture in pop culture, like the aforementioned structures from the small screen.

Located on 619 Runnymeade Ave., the house is for sale for $225,000. The cast members of the hit sitcoms never actually stepped foot in it, but the exterior of the home was featured on the shows to establish their location.

MORE: See photos of the ‘Roseanne’ cast now and then

The four bedroom, two bathroom house is located near the University of Evansville, where Matt Williams, the creator of “Roseanne,” went to college. It’s being sold “as is,” though it does have a fresh coat of paint and new carpets.

“Roseanne” was an instant hit when it debuted in 1988, and by the end of its first season it was the second-most-popular primetime series after “The Cosby Show.” When ABC revived “Roseanne” in 2018, it became the highest-rated show that year.

So it’s little wonder that the house’s listing agent, Doreen Hallenberger, has been fielding lots of interested queries about it.

“People wanna know what the inside looks like now since they watched the television show,” Hallenberger told Deadline. “People looked at all the interior pictures online, so people just want to know what’s going on in Evansville, and you know it’s important to the community.”

The house’s listing on RE/MAX reads: “You may recognize the front of this house. It is one of the most famous homes in Evansville, and it is for sale. The front exterior of this home was used in the show, ‘Roseanne.’ Just a block from University of Evansville. This home offers a lot of room, a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths.”

If you scroll through the photos included in the listing, you can see that the interior looks nothing like the Conners’ abode. There’s no old couch with an afghan throw, and the walls aren’t a dingy pale green. Painted a light gray and without furniture, the house actually looks pretty spacious and seems to have lots of natural light.

And if you buy it, you’ll have the pleasure of meeting all the “Roseanne” fans who come by for a visit!

House featured in ‘Roseanne’ and ‘The Conners’ is for sale in Evansville, Indiana originally appeared on Simplemost.com