Disneyland’s newest area will be a mashup of Tokyo and San Francisco inspired by ‘Big Hero 6’

On Jan. 27, the Disneyland Resort officially launched Disney 100 Years of Wonder, aka “Disney100,” a global celebration of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. As part of the celebration, Disneyland has already debuted two new nighttime spectaculars and a new ride starring Mickey and Minnie. It will also open a reimagined land, Mickey’s Toontown, on March 19.

Now, Disney has shared details about the next major park update coming to the Disneyland Resort this summer — San Fransokyo Square, inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Big Hero 6.”

San Fransokyo Is Based On A Near-Future Setting

As first announced at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, Disney California Adventure’s Pacific Wharf will be transformed into San Fransokyo, a fictional East-meets-West mashup of San Francisco and Tokyo set in the near future (2032).

The “Big Hero 6” setting is based on an alternate history of the California city, which diverged from reality after the 1908 earthquake. In the animated movie, artist Lenore Shimamoto caused the earthquake by making an energy amplifier as an alternate power source, but it created a star and triggered the “Great Catastrophe.” Afterward, the city was re-created by Japanese immigrants in a way that allowed for better flexibility in case of more seismic activity.

Disneyland Resort

A Disney Parks Blog post explained that in this alternate reality, as the tech industry emerged, the fishing trade didn’t do so well. Entrepreneurs decided to reinvent an area once home to seaside canneries into a vibrant district filled with local restaurants and small businesses.

The new Disneyland area will get a prominent new landmark, sure to become a new park icon — the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge, which will connect San Fransokyo Square to the Paradise Gardens Park Obelisk. Another notable visual will be a wind turbine, floating above an old fishing net cannery, that powers the fictional district.

It Features A New Baymax Character Experience

Baymax, the lovable inflatable healthcare robot from “Big Hero 6” who also now stars in the “Baymax!” series streaming on Disney+, will greet guests in a new area outside a converted warehouse at the south end of San Fransokyo.

Disneyland Resort

Baymax has already begun making another eye-catching appearance across the esplanade at Disneyland, where he flies overhead during the park’s new nighttime spectacular, “Wondrous Journeys.”

Disneyland Resort

New And Existing Dining Locations

Pacific Wharf is currently home to a variety of quick-service dining locations: Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill, Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop, Lucky Fortune Cookery, Pacific Wharf Cafe, Pacific Wharf Distribution Co., and the Boudin Bread Cart. You can also take the Bakery Tour to see a working replica of San Francisco’s famous Boudin Bakery. Disney has confirmed these dining locations will remain open during the area’s transformation.

However, new offerings are coming to San Fransokyo Square, including Asian-inspired dishes that go well with the new theme of the area. A new beer garden will also be opening; the Port of San Fransokyo Cerveceria will incorporate “tri-cultural influences” with signs in English, Japanese and Spanish.

Disneyland Resort

Disney says the transformed area will open this summer, but has yet to confirm an opening date.

