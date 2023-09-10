Coroner identifies woman killed while riding as passenger on motorcycle in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — A woman, riding as the passenger on a motorcycle, was killed in a crash early Sunday morning, West Chester police said.

Police said the coroner was dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car at State Route 747 between Duff and Devitt Drive at approximately 2:20 a.m.

Police did not say exactly what caused the crash.

The Hamilton County Coroner's office has identified the passenger as 50-year-old Amy Shepherd.

The driver of the motorcycle, was conscious at the scene and transported for treatment, police said. Their current condition is unknown.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, police said.

Police did not say if anyone in the car involved was injured.

State Route 747 was closed in both directions for response and investigation for approximately four hours, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.