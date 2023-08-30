Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Ways to avoid common pickleball injuries

Since its creation in 1965, pickleball has become the country’s fastest growing sport, with nearly 9 million players and 11,000 locations to play nationwide, according to USA Pickleball.

“The reason I believe pickleball is so popular and such a fast growing sport is because it appeals to a wide range of people,” said Shawn Yang MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Mercy Health — Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. “Kids to elderly people can play, it’s a easy sport to pick up, the rules are pretty simple, and it does not have a steep learning curve.”

Playing pickleball also provides several benefits.

“It’s a good sport for physical, psychosocial, and emotional health and well-being,” says Dr. Yang. “It can improve your cardiovascular health, balance, agility, reflexes, and hand-eye coordination.”

Injury risk

As with any sport, pickleball comes with a risk for injuries, especially for aging adults.

“Over 90% of pickleball injuries occur in participants 50 years and older, with an equal distribution between males and females,” reports Dr. Yang.

Per Dr Yang, the most common injuries associated with pickleball include the following:

● Calf and Achilles injuries

● Thigh and hamstring injuries

● Shoulder and rotator cuff injuries

● Ankle and wrist sprains

● Neck and low back issues

● Fractures associated with falls, especially to the wrist

“In my office, I will see a lot of patients coming in with arthritis exacerbation from pickleball participation as well. Typically, I'll see it most commonly in the knee, but it is very common to see it in the shoulder and hips also.”

Injury prevention

Players who were previously inactive can stay safe on the court by speaking to their doctors before participation. “This is especially important if you have any baseline heart or lung issues, which may limit your exertional activities.”

Per Dr Yang, a dedicated exercise and maintenance program can improve general health, strengthen weak areas of the body, prevent injuries, but also improve pickleball performance. Seeing a physical therapist or trainer to establish this program can be beneficial to ensure problematic areas are targeted appropriately and to learn proper technique.

A 5-10 minute warm up to increase your heart rate, raise the body temperature, and loosen muscles and joints before jumping into a game will help prevent injuries as well. A general warmup can include pedaling on a stationary bike prior to going to the courts, running in place or jogging, or doing jumping jacks. Dynamic stretches – meaning active motion where joints and muscles go through full range of motion while simultaneously increasing heart rate and body temperature – are recommended as well.

Avoid back pedaling and learning to fall properly can prevent injuries and fractures. Avoid falling on an outstretched hand to prevent wrist fractures.

Treatment

When most injuries occur, Dr. Yang recommends the RICE method for treatment, which stands for rest, ice, compression, and elevation. Wrap the injured area with an elastic bandage. “Ice 15 minutes on, 15 minutes off frequently throughout the day as needed. Use a clean dry towel as a barrier.”

“It’s also important to give the injury some time to improve before returning to play,” explains Dr. Yang. “I recommend taking over-the-counter acetaminophen (Tylenol) and, if there are no contraindications, using non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. Topical creams, ointments, and patches are also good options, which you can place over the injured area.”

Wrist, knee, and ankle braces can help protect sore joints during recovery and also provide support during future pickleball games.

Dr. Yang states, “If you are concerned that you may have sustained a more severe injury such as a fracture, if there is severe pain, swelling, or bruising, or if you are unable to bear weight on the affected extremity, you may want to seek medical attention more urgently. Options include urgent care, the emergency department, or call to be seen in our office.”

Mercy Health offers comprehensive orthopedic and sports medicine care.