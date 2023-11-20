Treatments for varicose veins and spider veins.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Almost a quarter of adults in the United States have varicose veins, according to the American Heart Association, a condition that becomes more common after age 40 and during pregnancy. Greater Cincinnati local residents are no exception.

“We see people who come in with run-of-the mill varicose veins that are large, bulging veins which may be painful and cosmetically unpleasing. Also, patients present with medical complications such as blood clots, bleeding and ulceration,” said Dr. Zenni, peripheral vascular surgeon and director of Mercy Health VeinSolutions.

Along with varicose veins, many people present with spider veins, which do not bulge but look displeasing with purple-blue spiderwebs under the skin.

Vascular surgeons are specially trained to treat vein-related problems.

“It’s not something that’s just picked up on the side,” Dr. Zenni said. “It’s really what we do beginning with training during a vascular surgery fellowship. So, we as vascular surgeons are different from that standpoint. A vascular surgeon’s familiarity with these conditions, as well as experience in handling them is a great advantage.

Sclerotherapy

One of the least invasive treatment options a vascular surgeon can offer is a procedure known as sclerotherapy.

“Sclerotherapy is performed primarily for spider veins but can also be utilized for varicose veins in the correct situation,” Dr. Zenni said. “Its effectiveness is really dependent upon the presence or absence of underlying venous reflux which is a failure of the veins and their valves to function normally”. Valvular failure can then result in the development of varicose veins.

During a sclerotherapy procedure, the surgeon injects a chemical solution into the vein. The vein walls swell in reaction to the solution sealing them shut. This allows the visible vein to eventually fade away within weeks to months.

Endovenous ablation

Another technique for treating varicose veins at Mercy Health is endovenous ablation which is a catheter-based technique.

“This technique is catheter-based radiofrequency ablation (RFA) which is used in the majority of people that we see,” Zenni said. “Studies have shown, and in most clinicians’ opinion, RFA seems to work the best and is most reliable. It is successful in over 95% of people treating and eliminating the primary cause for varicose veins.”

RFA uses radio waves to heat and contract the collagen in vein walls which eventually seals the vein shut permanently. After treatment the body automatically redirects blood flow into the remaining healthy venous system.

Stab phlebectomy

Another option for treating chronic varicose veins is stab phlebectomy which is most often done in concert with other therapies. This involves physically removing the bulging veins seen at the skin’s surface.

“This eliminates the varicosities and doesn’t rely upon secondary procedures,” Dr. Zenni related. “Phlebectomy is done in the same setting as the ablation therapy.”

Stab phlebectomy differs from an older technique known as vein stripping in that it can be done under local anesthesia. It uses small minimally invasive incisions rather than general anesthesia and extensive incisions. Recovery is significantly faster with stab phlebectomy than traditional vein stripping as most patients can return to daily activities on the first post-op day with minor activity restrictions.

For more information on the available options for the treatment of varicose veins and spider veins, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Zenni call 513-984-0330.