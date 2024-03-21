The Mercy Health MyChart Experience: A New Tool for Better Health

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Explained by Katheryne R. Ruck, DO

Mercy Health—Cincinnati is launching its new MyChart experience, a user-friendly tool that will change how you engage with us. As a primary care physician, I am pleased to share the benefits of MyChart and guide you through the simple process of signing up and utilizing its features.

It Comes Down to Easy Communication and Scheduling:

The purpose of the MyChart platform is seamless communication with your doctor regarding normal labs and imaging. MyChart offers convenient scheduling options for sick visits, chronic conditions and physicals. Please keep in mind that messages are best for quick updates or brief questions. We recommend virtual visits or in-person appointments for more detailed conversations to ensure comprehensive care and personalized attention.

What about Prescription Refills:

While each physician and provider may have their own approach, most prefer to refill prescriptions during appointments. Therefore, refill requests typically indicate the need for an appointment. To simplify the process, you can easily schedule an appointment with your physician or provider when it's time for refills.

Your Care, Your Way:

Mercy Health provides personalized healthcare that revolves around you. With MyChart, you now have convenient access to your health information and the ability to stay connected with your providers. You will be able to stay informed and in the loop regarding your care. Our self-scheduling tool makes it easier than ever to schedule primary care appointments, and we plan to expand this feature beyond routine visits in the future.

Where to sign up:

We strongly encourage you to sign up for MyChart and take advantage of its improved features. Signing up is quick and easy, and there are three available options:

1. Set up an account at your provider's office.

2. Call the MyChart help desk at 844-552-4278.

3. Visit mercymychart.com.

You can download the MyChart app for Apple or Android devices. Select your healthcare provider, enter your MyChart username and password, and you're ready to go.

Mercy Health’s MyChart experience now gives you personalized and secure 24/7 access to your healthcare team. With its user-friendly interface and convenient features, MyChart allows you to manage your health actively. As we continue introducing enhancements to the app, we are committed to improving your patient experience and ensuring that your care is tailored to your needs.

I encourage you to take the first step towards a more streamlined healthcare experience by signing up for MyChart today. Your health and well-being are our top priorities, and we are here to support you every step of the way.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ruck, please visit mercy.com or call 513.981.2222.