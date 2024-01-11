Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Dr. Katheryne Ruck with Mercy Health provides the latest recommendations for flu and COVID vaccines.

With flu season in full swing, staying informed about the latest vaccine recommendations is crucial for the well-being of individuals and communities. This season, health authorities are emphasizing the importance of everyone six months and older receiving both the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Here’s what to know about the latest recommendations from family medicine doctor Katheryne Ruck with Mercy Health — Mason Primary Care.

Who should get vaccinated?

The latest guidance underscores the importance of universal vaccination. Regardless of age, every person six months and older should receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves and others, Ruck said.

Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk of severe illness if they get sick, including those who are immunocompromised or who have chronic conditions, lung disease, heart disease, or diabetes.

Who should avoid these vaccinations?

Some people who have a history of allergic reactions to specific vaccines should avoid them, but cases are rare.

“If you had an immediate allergic reaction (a reaction that started within 4 hours of getting vaccinated) to a COVID-19 vaccine, but the reaction was not considered severe by a medical professional, you likely can receive another dose of the same vaccine under certain conditions,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Your doctor may refer you to an allergy and immunology specialist for additional care or advice.”

Additionally, those with a history of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological condition, may need to consult with their health care provider about getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Is it OK to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

Yes, getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time is safe and encouraged, Ruck said. Receiving both streamlines the vaccination process — in other words, people save time — and ensures full protection against both viruses.

What are the new RSV vaccines?

Respiratory syncytial virus is a common virus that causes cold-like symptoms and lung infections. It is often severe in young children and older adults. This year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved two new vaccines to combat the virus.

Pregnant people who are 32 to 36 weeks along can take Abrysvo to prevent or reduce the severity of lower respiratory tract disease in their babies for up to six months after birth, Ruck said. People 60 and over can also prevent or reduce the severity of lower respiratory tract disease by being vaccinated with Abrysvo or with Arexvy.

What are the benefits of vaccination?

Vaccinations are pivotal in preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Vulnerable groups — including children under 5, adults 65 and older, and people with chronic conditions — benefit significantly from the protection offered by flu and COVID vaccines.

Why does vaccination matter in a community?

Vaccination not only protects people but also contributes to community well-being. Vaccines reduce the burden on the health care system by preventing serious illnesses and long-term complications.

These viruses can also be disruptive to home and family life. For example, up to 75% of employees miss work in a year because of the flu or flu-like viruses, according to research in PharmacoEconomics journal. And 50-75% of employed caregivers miss work to care for a household member with a virus.

Where can people turn with questions?

Doctors are great resources of information because they know their patients’ personal medical history and can offer accurate information tailored to health needs.

