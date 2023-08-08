Inspire technology: A new option for sleep apnea patients

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Sleep apnea is a rising issue to public health, with obstructive sleep apnea affecting over 25 million adults in the United States, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

“Obstructive sleep apnea is when your upper airway is collapsing at night while you're sleeping, preventing you from being able to get airflow, which leads to a decrease in oxygen in your blood and your brain not getting the oxygen that it requires,” said Laura Miller, an otolaryngologist — ear, nose, and throat specialist — at Mercy Health.

In addition to affecting the amount of quality sleep you get, sleep apnea is connected to serious health issues if left untreated.

“The long-term consequences of untreated sleep apnea are heart attack, stroke, memory loss, brain fog, fatigue, increased risk of motor vehicle accidents, workplace accidents, so it's highly intrusive in your life,” Miller said. “If you're not getting good quality sleep, you're not going to have a good quality of life.”

Symptoms of sleep apnea might include loud snoring, gasping during sleep, frequently waking out of breath, headaches in the morning, fatigue, and certain heart problems.

A new option for treating sleep apnea

Inspire therapy is a Food and Drug Administration-approved implant device that senses your breathing patterns when sleeping. Mild stimulation targets muscles in your airway to keep them open, according to Mercy Health. Your pulmonologist or sleep doctor may recommend Inspire if you cannot manage sleep apnea symptoms using a CPAP machine — a continuous positive airway pressure machine that keeps airways open.

Inspire technology was designed with longevity and convenience in mind.

“It's fully MRI compatible, so there's no limitations on the imaging you can get after implantation,” Miller said. “Battery life is about 11 years. So 11 years after implantation, you'd be looking at a small outpatient procedure, simply just to replace the actual generator in the chest wall, much less invasive than the original surgery.”

Because Inspire doesn’t work for all types of sleep apnea, a 10-minute sleep endoscopy that shows how your airway changes during sleep will help your doctor identify if Inspire is a good fit. The implantation procedure takes 60-90 minutes, Miller said.

“After surgery, you're going home immediately,” Miller said. “Pain is typically described as mild. People do well for that first week, post op. I see you back one week out to make sure everything is healing well. There's some restriction in arm motion for the first month after surgery but nothing significant.”

After one month of healing, your doctor will activate the implant at a low stimulation.

“Every week, you're slowly building up your tolerance to the stimulation, based on the goal that the sleep doc has given you,” Miller said.

When you’ve reached your goal of restful sleep, your doctor will do another sleep study with you and make any needed adjustments to your implant programming.

“From there, you're off and running with it,” Miller said. “It's as simple as turning it on before you go to sleep at night and turning it off when you wake up in the morning.”

The results from Inspire therapy have been good, with 30,000 people receiving implants, Miller said. After five years of use, 94% of patients would recommend it.

“90% of bed partners reported no snoring or soft snoring,” Miller said. “So it's also very beneficial for that bed partner.”

Visit Mercy Health online to find a doctor near you and to schedule an appointment to discuss treatment for your sleep apnea.