Helpful advice to adults considering immunization options

Vaccines play an integral role in keeping individuals and communities healthy. It’s important for adults to stay up to date to protect against disease, said nurse practitioner Jacqueline Kerber with Mercy Health.

“To prevent spreading many serious diseases, vaccines are highly recommended,” Kerber said. “Vaccines protect a person’s health and risk of these serious diseases which can result in poor health. Additionally, unvaccinated adults can contribute to outbreaks and transmission of infectious diseases within their communities.”

Even people who received vaccinations growing up need to keep up to date, as immunity from childhood vaccines can wear off over time. Fortunately, vaccines are the most convenient and safe preventative against disease, and all adults should get them yearly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can check in with their doctors at their annual or other appointments to ensure they have any vaccinations they need.

“Vaccines are the best way to reduce diseases that once killed people all over the world,” Kerber said. “Vaccinations help to ensure herd immunity, which helps prevent spreading many serious diseases, such as the flu and diphtheria.”

Herd immunity is achieved when enough people in a community have developed protective antibodies to prevent future infections.

What vaccines should adults get?

Each vaccine is given on a different schedule. For example, the flu and COVID-19 vaccines require yearly administration, while other vaccines have longer periods between immunizations, Kerber said.



The tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis vaccine, called Tdap, should be given every 10 years.

Adults who haven’t had chickenpox should get the varicella vaccine.

Adults 50 and older should get the zoster vaccine to protect against shingles.

The pneumococcal vaccine is a good idea for adults 65 and older, or for those 19-64 who have underlying medical conditions or risk factors. It protects against pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis.

A doctor may recommend additional vaccines, depending on a person’s age, health conditions, and time since last vaccination. For example, Kerber recommends people up to age 26 and some adults 27 and older get vaccinated against human papillomavirus: The HPV vaccine comes in a series of two or three doses depending on individual health factors such as age. Additional vaccines a doctor may recommend include the following:

The hepatitis A or hepatitis B vaccine is for people who have chronic liver disease or an HIV infection, who work with others who are infected, or who travel to a country where the infection is common. Newborns are typically vaccinated against hepatitis B.

The meningococcal vaccine is a two series shot given beginning at age 11 to prevent infections to the lining of the brain, spinal cord, or blood.

“If you’re unsure which vaccines you currently have, the easiest way to find out is to have a blood test that your primary care provider can schedule,” according to Mercy Health. “Additionally, public health departments may have vaccine registries that can help track your records. It’s essential to consult with your primary care provider to create a personalized vaccination plan based on your age, health conditions and risk factors.”

