Assess your risk of heart disease with this online tool

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Heart disease, also called cardiovascular disease, is the top cause of death for adults worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The United States is no exception, with almost 700,000 people in the country dying from it every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With these kinds of numbers, it’s important to know what to do to prevent and treat heart disease.

While symptoms may be catastrophic, it’s more common that heart disease is a silent killer with few symptoms. Fortunately, routine testing can reveal whether you are at risk — and Mercy Health shares an online assessment that you can use at home.

“The risk factors that the online assessment takes into account are very similar to what your primary careor your cardiologist would ,” said Tim Brennan, MD, an interventional cardiologist with Mercy Health — Heart & Vascular Institute. “It’s a quick and easy way to obtain that.”

The tool will guide you through questions about common risk factors, including family history, hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

“A health assessment tool like this provides greater awareness for individuals who might not be aware of their high risk of cardiovascular disease, ” Dr. Brennan said. “This tool can identify patients that might not have known that they were intermediate or high risk for the development of cardiovascular disease and get them the attention that they need for screening.”

If you have hypertension, for example, that means you have high blood pressure that could cause heart disease. Any reading at or above 130/80 mm Hg is considered hypertension, according to the CDC. This would mean that your systolic blood pressure is 130 millimeters of mercury, and your diastolic blood pressure is 80 mm Hg. Fortunately, you can fight high blood pressure by losing weight, quitting smoking, cutting down on sodium and alcohol, and exercising.

As for cholesterol, you will need to refer to a recent blood test or schedule one with your doctor. A high level of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, commonly called LDL, can double your risk of heart disease, according to the CDC. This is because cholesterol deposits build up in artery walls and slow blood flow to vital organs. Sometimes blood vessels almost entirely close, while other times a deposit breaks off and forms a clot that causes a stroke or heart attack.

Mercy Health’s assessment tool helps you make sense of how these and other factors affect your heart disease risk.

“The tool is appropriate for everyone,” Dr. Brennan said. “It's anonymous — except for providing an email to be contacted, if you wish. The tool can be used by an individual or it can be filled out by a loved one with concern. Anyone that's interested in learning more about their cardiovascular risk can use it.”

The tool will also recommend next steps, such as meeting with your doctor, if necessary. You can request an email with your results to take to your next appointment.

“If a patient's answers qualify them as high risk on the health assessment, then they can have the option of filling in more contact information to be called by the Mercy Health — Heart & Vascular Institute and be scheduled for an appointment with a cardiologist for follow up,” Dr. Brennan said. “The tool is extremely easy to use. It only takes a few minutes to fill out.”

Visit mercy.com/cincinnati to find the heart risk assessment under “Cardiology.”