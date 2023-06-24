Are you or your kids at risk of diabetes? What you need to know

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

The prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes is increasing, especially in young people. In fact, the number of people diagnosed with diabetes in the United States has tripled in the past two decades, according to the American Diabetes Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rise in cases means it’s important to understand what causes diabetes and who is at risk. Basically, diabetes is about how the body handles food — specifically, sugar — which creates energy for each bodily function. That energy is created with the help of insulin.

“A good way to think about it is, in your cells, insulin allows your body to turn food into energy,” said Dr. Tamara Huson, a primary care physician with Mercy Health. “Diabetes comes in two kinds: One and two. One is when there is not enough insulin, and two is when there is enough, but the body is not listening.”

Risk factors for type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetesis a chronic condition where the body attacks itself. The pancreas slowly produces less insulin until it doesn’t produce any. Without insulin, sugar builds up in the blood.

“An easy way to think about it is that, since food cannot move forward in the assembly line to be turned into energy, it backs up and builds up,” Huson said. “Think of a pipe that is meant to be filled with water, now filled with syrup.”

All diabetics are at increased risk of a few issues, Huson said:



Infection.

Heart attack and stroke because big vessels are clogged.

Eye problems, including potentially irreversible blindness, kidney problems, pain, and numbness because small vessels are clogged.

People may be genetically predisposed to have type 2 diabetes, rather than it being connected to body size or lifestyle choices. Having a parent or sibling with type 2 diabetes indicates a higher risk, according to the CDC. For type 1 diabetes, cases are diagnosed before age 20, according to research published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology journal, unlike type 2 which is often diagnosed later in life.

Risk factors for type 2 diabetes

Type 1 and type 2 diabetes have the same complications, but type 2 diabetics have insulin — however, it is not used effectively. Type 2 diabetes has more identifiable risk factors, some of which people can control, according to the CDC:



Having prediabetes.

Being overweight.

Being physically active less than three times per week.

Having gestational diabetes at any point.

Being 45 or older.

Having a close relative with type 2 diabetes.

Because several of these factors are linked to weight and fitness, the first step to reducing risk is “eating healthy foods with lots of veggies, healthy lean meats, and protein and being aware of portion sizes and how to account for carbs,” Huson said.

The next step is exercising vigorously for 75 minutes per week or at moderate intensity for 150 minutes per week, as well as doing at least two days of muscle strengthening, Huson said.

Always consult with a physician before initiating or changing an exercise regimen to ensure safety and what is right for you.

Sometimes, though, type 2 diabetes is unavoidable, so proper treatment is important.

“Type 2 diabetes is very genetics linked,” Huson said. “Despite the best efforts of managing diabetes, we sometimes cannot outrun genetics. But there are many treatment options, and catching diabetes early and having a good plan can keep this in good order.”

Treatment may include medication, regular at-home testing, and insulin delivery methods. To schedule an appointment with a physician who can discuss diabetes risk and treatment options, visit mercy.com.