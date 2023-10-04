Advice for choosing Medicare supplemental coverage

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Billie Jean Mounts, Chief Revenue Officer at Mercy Health, offers consumers valuable advice when choosing their Medicare supplemental coverages

Open enrollment for Medicare runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, an important window if you want to enroll in or change your health plan and supplemental coverages for next year.

Along with Medicare’s low-cost health insurance for older people, you can sign up for supplemental insurance called Medigap. To help, here are answers to some commonly asked questions.

What is Medicare supplemental coverage?

Medicare supplemental coverage offers extra insurance that you buy from private insurance companies to help pay your share of costs not covered by Original Medicare, according to Medicare.gov.

Who can buy Medicare supplemental coverage?

If you have Original Medicare, which means you chose a Part A plan for hospital insurance and a Part B plan for medical insurance during enrollment, you can buy supplemental coverage. Medigap coverage is not offered to people with Medicare Advantage plans. If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, you can return to Original Medicare during the open enrollment period.

When should you enroll in Medicare supplemental coverage?

Your initial Medigap enrollment period extends six months from whenever you enroll in Medicare Part B and you’re 65 or older. During this one-time window, insurance companies can’t deny you coverage due to pre-existing health conditions. After this window, you can sign up during the annual open enrollment period but may be denied or have to pay more.

What do Medigap policies cover?

All Medigap policies offer the same basic benefits. The main differences between plans are price and coverage level. All Medigap policies help cover out-of-pocket costs that Original Medicare doesn’t cover, like copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles. Some Medigap policies also cover services that Original Medicare doesn’t cover, like foreign travel emergency care.

Medigap does not cover long-term care, vision, dental, hearing aids, or prescription drugs. You can compare coverage for different plans on the Medicare website. Plan G — the most popular Medigap plan, according to Investopedia — provides the highest level of coverage for the most services compared to other Medigap plans.

Is Medicaid a Medigap policy?

Medicaid and Medigap offer similar services to help pay out-of-pocket health care costs. However, Medicaid is meant for low-income families and individuals who qualify based on specific health and income requirements, whereas Medigap is for people with incomes too high to allow them to qualify for Medicaid.

To be eligible for Medicaid, you must meet U.S. citizenship requirements, have a Social Security number, and meet financial, health, or age requirements. Ohio provides Medicaid through programs like Comprehensive Primary Care.

Does everyone need Medicare supplemental coverage?

Medicare supplemental coverage may not be right for everyone because, for example, you may pay lower monthly premiums with a Medicare Advantage plan. Medigap policies have their own monthly premiums, and the coverage may not pay for every deductible or out-of-pocket expense. Most people still need to pay Medicare Part B monthly premiums and deductibles in addition to Medigap premiums.

However, if you need multiple prescription drugs, have frequent hospital visits, need multiple surgeries, or like to travel, Original Medicare combined with Medigap and Part D insurance could save you money. Medicare Advantage plans are often specific to your home, leaving you with few in-network health care options when you travel. Original Medicare and Medigap give you more options when choosing physicians and hospital facilities.

The Healthcare Financial Management Association has provided more information on Medicare, health insurance, and health care costs in its publication “Understanding Healthcare Prices: A Consumer Guide.”