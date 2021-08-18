Did you know that the Tri-State area is full of leaking basements? If you are reading this, your basement could be leaking too. Due to leaking basements being a common problem in this area, there is no shortage of basement waterproofing companies all ready and waiting for your call. However, that doesn’t mean they all offer the same service. Doing research before you select a waterproofing company can save you time and money in the long run. The following guide will help you to make educated choices.

Where is my basement leaking?

1. Water is coming in up high at the sill plate (where the brick or siding ends and the foundation begins) and running down the wall – This is a DIY or handyman problem; waterproofing companies do not warranty above grade issues.

2. Leaking from one crack in the foundation wall – If you have a poured foundation, it’s your lucky day! You have a few options:

a. Dig the crack out on the outside (Permanent Solution) and if done by AquaProof Inc will come with a Lifetime Transferable Warranty

b. Have an interior crack injection done (Temporary Solution) AquaProof Inc does not offer this solution since it is temporary. - If your foundation is block, your only option is an interior or exterior waterproofing system.

3. If the water is coming in at the cove plate (where the wall sits on the floor) that is a true basement waterproofing leak. Aquaproof offers many different systems and they do not require your whole basement to be waterproofed if only one or two walls are leaking.

What company should I hire?

1. Ask your family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers for a referral

2. Research companies online. Read reviews. Look at their website. There are a lot of fly by night companies in waterproofing.

3. Longevity – How long has the company been in business? No license required makes it easy for companies to come and go and change their name regularly

4. Insurance. Does the company have Liability Insurance? Workers’ Compensation Insurance?

5. Are the crews made of employees or does the company use a temp service?

6. A warranty is important right? Make sure you read it. AquaProof’s warranty is a Lifetime Transferable Warranty with NO Annual fee. A handful of our competitors advertise a Lifetime Warranty, however, they fail to mention the yearly fee to keep their warranty active.

