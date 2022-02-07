Avocado prices hit new highs ahead of Super Bowl demand

Whether you plan to make your own guacamole or pick up your favorite brand of pre-made dip at the store, you might experience some sticker shock at the cash register. The price of avocados hit a record high at the beginning of February as a combination of supply and demand factors pushed the cost of the popular fruit to levels not seen in decades.

According to an index that tracks prices in Mexico’s largest avocado-growing region, the price of a 9-kilogram box of Hass avocados was $26.23 on Feb. 3, marking the highest price on the index in two decades at this time of year, Bloomberg reports.

And unlike previous years, where a shortfall of supply drove avocado prices up, that is not the case now.

In January alone, Mexico sent more than 222 million pounds of avocados into the U.S., and the state of California harvested more than 8.8 million pounds, according to Produce News. Even with more than a quarter of a billion pounds of avocados on the market, keeping up with customer demand has been difficult.

The two most popular sizes of avocados are trading for nearly $60 per carton, and even the smaller varieties are over $40 a carton. Rob Wedin, the executive vice president of fresh sales for Calavo Growers Inc. in California, said these prices are a result of retailers stocking up their supply as the Super Bowl draws near.

Each year ahead of the Super Bowl, avocado prices jump higher as people buy in bulk to make guacamole for their parties. However, Bloomberg reported this year’s historic price level stems from the push in demand due to the Super Bowl combined with labor shortages and wage hikes as well as higher production costs.

Prices are up across the board at retailers, particularly at the grocery store. Business Insider shared data from the Hass Avocado Board that showed fruit cost nearly 15% more than this time last year.

But even as avocado prices hit a high, demand remains constant — and high prices might, too. Wedin, of Calavo Growers, told Produce News he expects demand to hold steady after the football season ends, and David Magana, a senior analyst for Rabobank International, told Bloomberg the weeks after the Super Bowl will be telling.

“If we continue to see higher prices despite better availability in the next couple of months, that’ll tell us the demand is there — not just for Super Bowl weekend, but year-round,” Magana told Bloomberg.

