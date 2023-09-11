Adam 'Pacman' Jones arrested at CVG, charged with terroristic threatening, intoxication, disorderly conduct

HEBRON, Ky. — Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Monday morning at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Mindy Kershner, spokesperson with CVG, said Jones was arrested prior to takeoff on an outbound flight.

Around 6 a.m., airport police were called to assist flight crew with an "unruly passenger," Kershner said.

A WCPO viewer said his fiance was at the gate next to Jones when he was arrested. Jones was on a United Airlines flight heading to Newark, New Jersey at the time of his arrest.

Jones was booked for alcohol intoxication, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct, according to Captain Kevin Klute with the Boone County Jail.

Less than two hours prior to his arrest, Jones posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) walking at CVG, in which he complained about the team's recent loss to Cleveland.

Warning: The following video contains profanity.

We okay , coach come on !!!! pic.twitter.com/TD3dh6dWFa — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) September 11, 2023

Jones was released from the Boone County Jail around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

The former cornerback and kick returner wore the orange and black for eight seasons from 2010 to 2017. He started in 68 games and totaled 12 interceptions, 64 pass break ups and 352 tackles.

He was named All-Pro in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015.

Other than his time with the Bengals, Jones also played with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

Jones has had a checkered past in Cincinnati, including multiple arrests and suspensions from the Bengals. Recently, Jones became the adopted father of Chris Henry, Jr., the son of his former college teammate, the late Chris Henry.